LEADING OFF: Astros on defense, Kershaw's last turn for LA?

Clayton Kershaw starts Game 5 of the NL Championship Series at home against Milwaukee in what could conceivably be his final outing in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. The three-time Cy Young Award winner can opt out of the last two years and $70 million remaining on his contract after the World Series. Dodgers ownership has made it clear the team would like its longtime ace to stay. "I have not made a decision," Kershaw said Tuesday. The 30-year-old lefty acknowledged after his last regular-season start that he had considered the possibility of it being his last go-round with the Dodgers, the only team he's played for during his big league career. Wade Miley pitches for Milwaukee on three days' rest, with the best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece. "For me it's just trying to focus as much as I possibly can on the Brewers and getting ready," Kershaw said, "and putting everything else on the back burner as best I possibly can."