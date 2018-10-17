A little gloomy before the autumn air returns

More sunshine returns for Thursday as we wake up to lows in the 50s and highs climbing comfortably into the 70s by the afternoon. Friday looks to remain on the cool side as more clouds wedge down toward the Southeast, but we stay dry until our next cold front comes through on Saturday, bumping up rain coverage to 40% for the early part of the weekend. The front will bring an even more potent blast of cooler air, dropping our afternoon highs down into the 60s for Sunday with Monday off to a chilly start in the 40s! Overall, the weather pattern next week favors below average temperatures, so dust off your boots and scarves if you haven’t already!