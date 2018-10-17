Little league in Columbus sends warning after child reportedly goes missing from park

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A little league in Columbus is sharing a warning after a reported incident.
The Pioneer Little League says they received reports that a child went missing from Britt David Park Monday night.
According to the league, the child was reportedly being put into a car by someone they did not know. The child was located by their parents and the suspect left the park.
Police have not said to look out for any suspects.
The Pioneer Little League is reminding the public that child safety is a priority and to notify a board member if you ever see or hear anything concerning.
News Leader 9 will provide updates as they are given.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.