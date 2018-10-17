Local Walmart and Sam’s Club raises over $124K for Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two of your loved shopping centers in the Chattahoochee Valley came together to raise a miracle for the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers, and members in the Columbus and east Alabama area raised $124,055 for the Children’s Hospital.
The fundraiser was part of the national campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which resulted in over $36 million being raised for the nation.
Assistant manager of Walmart Supercenter in Columbus D’vious Turner says, “I am passionate and dedicated to raising money for Children’s Miracle Network that it brings joy to me daily and keeps me smiling so I encourage all of my friends and family to help support The Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional, your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.”
Donations were collected from August 27 and ended October 7. The money raise will be used to support The Children’s Hospital by funding the special equipment for the neonatal and pediatric services.
For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit: www.CMNHospitals.org.
