Meteorologist Derek Kinkade delivers lunch to residents in Cuthbert

CUTHBERT, GA (WTVM) – As a part of Hurricane Michael relief efforts, Meteorologist Derek Kinkade headed down to a community in Cuthbert, GA to personally hand out lunch.
Cuthbert is one area where residents were impacted by Michael.
Derek Kinkade went to the community of in Cuthbert in the Mobile Alert Center and handed out sandwiches to residents and workers who have been assisting with damage in the area.
If you would like to donate non-perishable items for relief efforts, stop by WTVM located at 1909 Wynnton Road until Friday at noon.
Thank you to Chick-fil-A on Macon Road, Kitten Lake and Manchester for donating chicken sandwiches.
For more information on WTVM’s relief drive click here.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.