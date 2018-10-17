Muscogee County ACT scores second highest to date

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District makes the second highest set of ACT scores for the district to this date.
The ACT (American College Test) is a college admission test that measures English, math, reading, and science academic readiness for college.
The number of students tested in Muscogee County has also increased year-to-date.
Dr. David Lewis, the superintendent says, “I am pleased with the increasing number of test-takers and the overall upward trend over time. However, we must continue to push students toward challenging coursework in order to prepare them for this and other important assessments as well as post-secondary readiness.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.