Phenix City Police ensuring a safe Halloween

Phenix City Police ensuring a safe Halloween
Make sure drivers can see your spooky costumes.
By Charnae Ware | October 17, 2018 at 12:25 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 12:25 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is encouraging a safe Halloween night.

They recommend that you trick or treat between the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST on October 31.

The Phenix City Police Department will have extra patrols to assist in a safe Halloween experience.

Here are a few Halloween safety tips:

  • Plan your route in advance and don’t go to a house you don’t know
  • Children shouldn’t go trick or treating alone 
  • Stay on the sidewalk or side of the road and cross the street carefully 
  • Trick or treat in well-lit areas and carry a flashlight 
  • Make sure costume can be seen at night: use reflective tape if necessary 
  • Parents should check sex offender list before going trick or treating 
  • Check your child’s candy before they eat it. Discard any unwrapped or opened pieces 
  • Drivers should go slow and be on the lookout for children 
  • Homeowners should leave a light on and remove obstacles from the lawn 
  • Don’t use candles in your pumpkin, use a battery operated light instead

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.