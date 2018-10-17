Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts day of remembrance to honor pregnancy, infant loss

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted a ceremony Tuesday to honor pregnancy and infant loss.
The event gave grieving mothers and staff the chance to remember the early lives and lost pregnancies. The hospital allowed people to have their children honored even if they couldn’t make the ceremony.
"To know that your baby did exist, to know that your baby did mean something to somebody in this world just brings so much happiness to your heart,” said one mother, Cheryl Richard.
Staff members not only care for the patients who have lost babies, but some member of the staff have experienced it themselves.
The remembrance takes place each October.
