Plane carrying passengers crashes near Exit 60 in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A plane carrying three people crashed in Opelika Tuesday night.
The plane crashed on the side of the on ramp on I-85 northbound at Exit 60.
Authorities say the one passenger was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, the other two only sustained scrapes and bumps.
The plane took of from the Auburn University Regional Airport and was headed to Athens, Georgia. Just North of Opelika, the plane began loosing oil pressure. The pilot attempted to return to the Auburn Airport but due to a continued loss of oil pressure the plane was not able to make it back and crash landed in the trees next to the on ramp.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board are sending representatives to the scene to further investigate the crash.
The crash did not delay traffic on the interstate or the on ramp at any time. Opelika Police ask that drivers use caution when using the on ramp at exit 60 because first responders will be on scene until the plane is removed sometime Wednesday morning.
