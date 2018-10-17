2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at Liberty gas station in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for an armed robbery at a gas station.
The robbery happened Friday, October 12 at the Liberty gas station located at 4206 Victory Drive.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Morgan Street and Matthews Street at 12:30 a.m.in reference to the report of a “strong armed robbery.”
Surveillance footage from the gas station shows the two suspects.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4295.
