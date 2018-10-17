Week 10 Sports Overtime Game of the Week: Hardaway at Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -
They've been arch-rivals for nearly half-a-century, the playoff race in Region 1-4A is wide open, and both teams are in the thick of the chase for a spot in the second season.
The 49th meeting between Hardaway and Columbus High is the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.
The Hardaway Hawks came charging out of the gate fast, stumbled, but remained in the game after pulling off a win over Americus-Sumter four weeks ago. The Hawks need to have a strong finish and win out, but they're facing head-to-head those same teams that are in the battle for the final two Region-1 playoff berths.
The Columbus Blue Devils have put together a trio of impressive region wins, and that has them in a tie for third in the standings. A win this weekend has them on the cusp of clinching their second playoff berth in the past four seasons.
This is a game that will go a long way in determining who will still be playing when November rolls around. Kickoff Friday night is set for 7:30 pm ET at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.