Weeping relatives receive bodies of South Korean climbers

Relatives and friends of the late mountain climber Kim Chang-ho carry his portrait and the casket containing his body from a cargo terminal at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Relatives dressed in black funeral suits wept in grief on Wednesday as the bodies of five South Korean mountain climbers arrived home from Nepal where they had died in a storm last week. (Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP) (AP)