34-year-old man accused of killing mother because she wouldn’t make him food

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (RNN) - Investigators charged a man in Texas with murder after they found his mother fatally stabbed and the man covered in blood at their home.
Deputies responded to an apartment complex Friday evening, where they found a 67-year-old woman dead on the sidewalk near the parking lot, according to a news alert from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The 67-year-old was bleeding from the head.
Investigators say the victim’s son, 34-year-old Gabriel Pereyra, had been at home with her. He was discovered covered in blood upon the deputies’ arrival.
Pereyra told deputies he wanted his mother to prepare him some food, KTRK reports, but after he put a kitchen knife to her throat and cut her, she ran outside.
The victim reportedly left to get help, but while outside, she collapsed and died.
Pereyra was arrested and charged with murder for his mother’s death.
