AU Campus Safety warns students after one falls victim to phone scam
By Alex Jones | October 18, 2018 at 7:34 AM EST - Updated October 18 at 7:34 AM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security are issuing a reminder to students about scams over the phone.

The department says they received a report of a student who was taken advantage of in a phone scam.

As part of the scam, the student was convinced to purchase a large sum of money in gift cards to transfer to the caller.

The student had no in-person contact at any time.

They also say rumors of a drugging and kidnapping are not true.

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact (334) 501-3100 for non-emergency services.

