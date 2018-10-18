AU Campus Safety warns students after one falls victim to phone scam

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Campus Safety and Security are issuing a reminder to students about scams over the phone.
The department says they received a report of a student who was taken advantage of in a phone scam.
As part of the scam, the student was convinced to purchase a large sum of money in gift cards to transfer to the caller.
The student had no in-person contact at any time.
They also say rumors of a drugging and kidnapping are not true.
If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact (334) 501-3100 for non-emergency services.
