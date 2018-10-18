Columbus police on scene of crash on Rigdon Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Pecan St. and Rigdon Rd.
Police have confirmed that injuries were sustained in the crash, but there is no word yet on the severity of those injuries.
Police are also asking that drivers avoid the area if possible.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route to the scene working to learn more details.
