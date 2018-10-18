Columbus Public Works continues to pick up trees after Hurricane Michael

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - “I would ask that if anybody whose got that stuff in their front yard to please be patient. We will get to it,”said Patricia Biegler, the director of Columbus Public Works.
Biegler said they have about 30 trees left to pick up around the city.
The problem is, after storms like Hurricane Michael, their crew size doesn’t change, which causes them to fall behind.
Picking up trash on time is their number one priority, especially because of the possible health hazards.
“We are behind on trees, yard waste, and bulky items because of the storm. The amount of stuff that’s out is just taking us longer than a normal route would take,”said Biegler.
If the tree was down before the storm, it doesn’t count as a part of the free storm cleanup.
“They’re people who are somewhat upset with us because they had a tree out and we’ve tagged it and we’ve told them to make an appointment for tree for fee, that doesn’t count as storm damage,” Biegler.
Biegler said it will be about two more weeks before all trees from the storm are removed.
