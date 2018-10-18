Fall Returns!

Cold front moved through overnight, making temperatures 10 degrees colder than they were this time yesterday morning! Don’t worry though, it’ll end up being a gorgeous day with highs in the upper 70′s with just a few wispy clouds. Clouds look to be on the increase for Friday ahead of our next cold front, keeping those highs in 70′s.
Next cold front will roll through on Saturday, bringing rain chances with it. Should be plenty of showers with it as it moves though, and I wouldn’t rule out a rumble of thunder too.
Temperatures will plummet in the 40′s and 50′s by Sunday morning, and will only recover in the 60′s in the afternoon.
Monday morning will start off cold with everyone in the 40′s, wouldn’t surprise me if some of our northern counties approached the upper 30′s! Weather looks nice Monday & Tuesday before increasing cloud cover on Wednesday.
Next storm system looks to move through next Thursday, but there is still a lot of details that need to be ironed out.
