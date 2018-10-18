27 firearms stolen pawn shop in Randolph County

CUTHBERT, GA (WTVM) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from Pawn Starzz in Cuthbert.
The theft happened on October 2 at the pawn shop located at 88 West Dawson Street. There were 27 firearms taken during the theft, which pose a potential danger to citizens, communities, and quality of life.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for this crime.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867).
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.