GUEST SEGMENT: Oktoberfest comes to Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - If you can’t choose between beer and pretzels, you won’t have to on Fort Benning this weekend.
A weekend full of Oktoberfest events for Fort Benning’s 100th anniversary kick off on Friday, Oct. 19 at 6:00 p.m. with a keg tapping.
Later on Friday night, there will be a stein hoisting contest, a keg throwing contest on Saturday, Oct. 20 and a church service on Sunday, Oct. 21.
There are plenty of events for children including a petting zoo, a hay ride and more.
Admission is $5 for adults, and those 17 and under get in free.
Tokens for food and beer will be on sale at the event.
All the activities are being held at Uchee Creek on post.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.