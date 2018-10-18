International artist working with CSU students to create piece for the Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An international artist will be working on a project with Columbus State University students to create a custom piece for the Columbus Museum.
Mark Dion, an artist who fuses art and natural history, met with the students Thursday to review the objects and artifacts from the collection they will be using for the piece titled, “Cabinet of Curiosities.”
"The project is a real great melding of our missions of art and regional history. So, Mark is an artist, but he's inspired by cultural history and natural history of the region," said Rebecca Bush, curator of history at the Columbus Museum.
"We all play different roles as far as the collecting and deciding and pointing out different things that could make a difference in the piece and the project as a whole," mentioned CSU art major, Joshua Richmond.
Cabinets of Curiosities will depict history of the Chattahoochee River.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.