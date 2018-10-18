Out of the 80s For Awhile

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The cold front we have been talking about for the last couple of days will bring welcome relief to the area with temperatures for the next few days - expect 50s for lows Thursday and Friday morning with highs mostly in the 70s. We should be in the low to mid 70s on Friday with clouds rolling back in thanks to another approaching front. This one will be a bit more powerful than the last, bringing a decent coverage of showers to the area on Saturday, followed by sunshine, dry air, and much cooler weather on Sunday. Highs will likely stay in the 60s on Sunday with overnight lows going into Monday in the 40s. It would not be out of the question for our normally colder spots to see lows in the 30s come Monday morning! Next week, the highs will remain in the 70s for most with another system poised to bring some rain chances in the Wednesday-Thursday time-frame.