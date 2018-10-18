GA offering additional help to food stamp recipients following Hurricane Michael

(WTVM) - News Leader 9 is getting answers for viewers concerned about food stamps following Hurricane Michael.
According to Georgia’s DFACS Director, Tom Rawlings, the state is actively working to help food stamp recipients.
“We have hundreds of thousands of people in the affected area that receive food stamps,” said Rawlings. “We went ahead Sunday night and released food stamps early, about $77 million worth.”
According to Rawlings, the early release will not cause recipients to go longer with out receiving aid and food stamps will continue to be released on their regular schedule.
Replacement food stamps are also being given out to those who lost food purchased with food stamps. To get the replacement you will need to go to any DFACS office in Georgia and request the replacement. Those seeking a replacement will have to sign a statement attesting that they were with out power for more than four hours.
“The key is to go ahead and get the replacement food stamps," said Rawlings. “They can get 100 percent of the replacement food stamps without too much trouble.” “
There is the potential for disaster foods stamps to be approved in counties where a disaster declaration has been approved, but that has not happened yet. Rawlings said the state is waiting on the federal government to approve the disaster food stamps.
If you need additional assistance or have questions about replacing food stamps the state has set up a call center the number is 877-423-4746.
