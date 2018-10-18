Weather Changes Ahead for Friday & Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a fantastic Thursday, more weather changes will be on the way as we head into Friday and the weekend. Look for an increase in clouds starting tonight with temperatures holding in the upper 50s for lows and mid 70s for highs as we head into Friday afternoon. The rain chances should be very low for high school football and other outdoor activities. Going into the weekend, rain chances return on Saturday with a 20-40% coverage during the afternoon and evening; then, cooler weather arrives by Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows going into Monday morning in the middle 40s for a lot of folks. The normally cooler places might see lows in the upper 30s by early Monday morning.
For next week, temperatures look to remain just below average with our next storm system moving in during the latter part of the week. Thursday appears to be the wettest day as of right now, but understand there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast that far out.
