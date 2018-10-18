Weather Changes Ahead for Friday & Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a fantastic Thursday, more weather changes will be on the way as we head into Friday and the weekend. Look for an increase in clouds starting tonight with temperatures holding in the upper 50s for lows and mid 70s for highs as we head into Friday afternoon. The rain chances should be very low for high school football and other outdoor activities. Going into the weekend, rain chances return on Saturday with a 20-40% coverage during the afternoon and evening; then, cooler weather arrives by Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows going into Monday morning in the middle 40s for a lot of folks. The normally cooler places might see lows in the upper 30s by early Monday morning.