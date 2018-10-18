What's next for Paul Allen's big investments? It's not clear

FILE- In this May 31, 2017 photo provided by Stratolaunch Systems Corp., the newly built Stratolaunch aircraft is moved out of its hangar for the first time in Mojave, Calif. Prior to his death on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, Paul Allen invested large sums in technology ventures, research projects and philanthropies, some of them eclectic and highly speculative. Outside of bland assurances from his investment company, no one seems quite sure what happens now. One of Allen’s more esoteric ventures is Stratolaunch, which is building an enormous twin-fuselage jet aircraft designed to launch satellites from high altitudes. (Stratolaunch Systems Corp. via AP) (AP)