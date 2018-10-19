Best Sniper Competition ends with award ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It’s been an intense week for 32-man teams from all over the world competing in Fort Benning’s Sniper Competition.
Staff Sgt. Jonathan Roque and Staff Sgt. Brandon Kelly are not only taking home the titles of Best Sniper this year, but won last year’s competition too.
This two-man team are Fort Benning’s very own. They take this competition as another training opportunity to be able to do the real job of combat.
“Our training philosophy, our competing philosophy is always been the same. It’s expectation management when you go into it and try to get some points on the board and be consistent, consistent, consistent. It always translates to cumulatively a good score,”said Kelly.
The competition is all about testing their mental and physical combat skills. They were judged on target detection, movement techniques, and long-range skills.
This is the 18th year for the competition and snipers tell me they are already ready to do it again.
There were also seven other awards given out in several categories including best international team from Sweden.
