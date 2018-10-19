Cam Newton statue at AU found with Alabama flags

By Olivia Gunn | October 18, 2018 at 9:14 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 10:53 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - NFL player Cam Newton is being dragged back in the infamous rivalry between Alabama and Auburn in a bizarre way.

The former Auburn quarterback’s statue outside of the university’s Jordan-Hare Stadium was found with a men’s athletic supporter and two Alabama flags strapped to it earlier this week.

The campus newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, says police are investigating the incident

Social media appears amused by the statue incident as it’s pumping up fans for the rivalry game on Nov. 24.

