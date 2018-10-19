Cold Front Tomorrow!

Nice deck of clouds over the area this morning, and it looks to stick around for today, and this will help keep our highs in the 70′s for the most part today. Things look dry for this evening if you’re heading out! We have bigger fish to fry though with a cold front moving through tomorrow. Timing looks like the front will move through Columbus early Saturday afternoon, with a warm and cloudy start, and a few showers with the front. With that said, the high for tomorrow will be in the morning, with temperatures falling the rest of the afternoon into the 60′s. Sunday morning is looking chilly with many locations falling into the 40′s & 50′s, but with that bright sunshine, we look to rebound into the 60′s by the afternoon. Monday morning looks the coldest with lows dropping into the 40′s. Expect a warming trend TUE-THUR ahead of our next storm system with highs back in the 70′s. Still a lot of uncertainty with next week’s potential storm system, but we can expect things to cool off once again next weekend.