Community members aiming to help law enforcement fight crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - When it comes to preventing crime, community help is key.
“Without the community, law enforcement is not effective at all,” says Cpl. Florence with the Columbus Police Department. “Having them motivated and enthusiastic about getting the crime from their area and working with law enforcement means the world and helped us do our job.”
Sgt. Bush patrolled some of Columbus' roughest neighborhoods during his tour on the patrol division.
“They are the key to solving a lot of the crime,” says Bush. “They are the key to making their neighborhood safe. A lot of times, there are ‘don’t tell, don’t snitch,’ that kind of stuff. We need them to solve these crimes and prevent crimes from happening.”
Groups like Columbus Against Drugs work along side police fighting crime. Police Chief Ricky Boren says community engaging with law enforcement is important to solving crime.
“They literally will identify drug dealers in the neighborhood and do a camp-out across the street or do a march in front of the house and join with the police department with information,” says Boren. “That makes a world of difference.”
