Get spooked at the Russell Co. Courthouse’s Halloween Costume Ball

By Alex Jones | October 19, 2018 at 7:10 AM EST - Updated October 19 at 7:10 AM

SEALE, AL (WTVM) - Are you trying to get dressed up for a spooky night on the town this Halloween?

The old Russell County Courthouse in Seale wants you to come out for a ‘spooky good time’ at their first-ever Halloween Costume Ball.

The ball will feature a costume contest with cash prizes for first, second and third places.

Freshly ‘exhumed’ hors d’oeuvres will be served to the living and there will be a special performance by D.S.O.S.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight and tickets at $25 at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets ahead of the ball, call (706) 573-0620 or (706) 575-4389.

Halloween Costume Ball hosted by the Russell Co. Courthouse ((Source: Heather Tharpe))

