Get spooked at the Russell Co. Courthouse’s Halloween Costume Ball

SEALE, AL (WTVM) - Are you trying to get dressed up for a spooky night on the town this Halloween?
The old Russell County Courthouse in Seale wants you to come out for a ‘spooky good time’ at their first-ever Halloween Costume Ball.
The ball will feature a costume contest with cash prizes for first, second and third places.
Freshly ‘exhumed’ hors d’oeuvres will be served to the living and there will be a special performance by D.S.O.S.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8:00 p.m. to midnight and tickets at $25 at the door.
For more information and to purchase tickets ahead of the ball, call (706) 573-0620 or (706) 575-4389.
