LaGrange police searching for Dollar General shoplifting suspect

By Alex Jones | October 19, 2018 at 9:49 AM EST - Updated October 19 at 9:49 AM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect accused of shoplifting at a Dollar General.

Surveillance cameras caught suspect coming into the Vernon Rd. business on Oct. 18

She was seen leaving the parking lot of the Vernon Rd. business in a burgundy van.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect’s identity you are asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

