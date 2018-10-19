LaGrange police searching for Dollar General shoplifting suspect

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect accused of shoplifting at a Dollar General.
Surveillance cameras caught suspect coming into the Vernon Rd. business on Oct. 18
She was seen leaving the parking lot of the Vernon Rd. business in a burgundy van.
If you have any information about this incident or the suspect’s identity you are asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
