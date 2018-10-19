LaGrange police warning residents that killing wildlife is illegal in city limits

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is reminding residents that it is illegal to kill wildlife in the city limits.
There has been an increase in wildlife sightings. Most recently, a coyote was seen several times in neighborhoods. City officials said residents should not be too concerned about seeing a coyote during daylight hours being that coyotes are naturally nocturnal.
According to the police department, you must have a permit or license to trap wildlife.
“Based on DNR regulations, anyone desiring to live-trap wildlife must first have a Nuisance Wildlife Control Permit or a Commercial Trapping License,” said Cpt. Mike Pheil. “The staff at our local shelter has a list of such licensed trappers and that list is routinely provided to citizens who desire to hire these individuals to address these wildlife concerns on their personal property.”
For more information on coyotes, click here.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.