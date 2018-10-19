Man arrested in deadly shooting on 25th Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened on 25th Avenue in Columbus.
Rashawn Porter is charged with murder and aggravated assault.
The shooting happened Monday, October 15. Upon arrival to the scene, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Curtis Lockhart, 57, died from his injuries. Alexander Jackson, 57, was treated for his injuries and released from a hospital.
Porter was booked into the Muscogee County Jail. His Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for October 20 at 8 a.m.
Police say October 24 will be asked as a rescheduled date for the hearing.
