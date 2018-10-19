Miracle Riders bring cupcakes to John B. Amos Cancer Center staff, patients

"I've been doing this for six years and I started when I had the Cottonmouths. I don't have the Cottonmouths and so the Miracle Riders have come to join me on this. I give out cupcakes every year for Breast Cancer Awareness here at the John B. Amos Cancer Center. We go around and we give them to the patients and the doctors and the nurses to bring awareness to breast cancer and to show our appreciation," said Wanda Amos, daughter-n-law of John Amos.