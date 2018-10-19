Miracle Riders bring cupcakes to John B. Amos Cancer Center staff, patients

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Miracle Riders donated cupcakes for a worthy cause in Columbus on Thursday.
The group brought 250 cupcakes to the John B. Amos Cancer Center staff and patients. The cupcakes were dressed with a pink ribbon in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Those currently in treatment, survivors, and caregivers who provide support and treatment were celebrated.
"I've been doing this for six years and I started when I had the Cottonmouths. I don't have the Cottonmouths and so the Miracle Riders have come to join me on this. I give out cupcakes every year for Breast Cancer Awareness here at the John B. Amos Cancer Center. We go around and we give them to the patients and the doctors and the nurses to bring awareness to breast cancer and to show our appreciation," said Wanda Amos, daughter-n-law of John Amos.
The John B. Amos Cancer Center is part of Piedmont Columbus Regional. An expansion and renovation project are underway at the cancer center which will double its capacity.
