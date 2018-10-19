News Leader 9 hands out donations in Cuthbert following Hurricane Michael relief drive

CUTHBERT, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds of people impacted by Hurricane Michael were lined up in Cuthbert to receive donations from News Leader 9’s relief drive.
Residents from around the area filled the streets Friday afternoon to receive these donations including bottled water, baby items, non-perishable foods and so much more.
WTVM employees as well as Feeding the Valley, Amerigroup, Two Men and a Truck, and local officials volunteered to bag items and hand them out.
News Leader 9 would like to thank everyone in the community who donated for this cause, we could not have done it without you all!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.