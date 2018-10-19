Sports Overtime: Week 10

(WTVM) - It’s week 10 for Sports Overtime. This week’s ‘Game of the Week is Hardaway vs. Columbus.
Here is a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:
Hardaway vs. Columbus
Americus-Sumter vs. Cairo
Cedartown vs. Troup
Thomas County Central vs. Harris County
Temple vs. Spencer
Community Christian vs. Calvary Christian
Prattville vs. Auburn
Central vs. Jeff Davis
Stanhope Elmore vs. Opelika
Carver-Montgomery vs. Eufaula
Rehobeth vs. Valley
Beulah vs. Dadeville
Springwood vs. Lakeside
Lee-Scott vs. Glenwood
Seminole County vs. Randolph-Clay
Stewart County vs. Baconton
Crawford County vs. Schley County
Dooly County vs. Taylor County
Brookstone vs. Central-Talbotton
Manchester vs. Greenville
Callaway vs. Heard County
Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland
Westwood vs. Flint River
Verbena vs. Lanett
Central -Coosa vs. LaFayette
Beauregard vs. Carroll
Talladega County Central vs. Loachapoka
Marengo vs. Chambers
Shaw vs. Carver
Sandy Creek vs. LaGrange
Kendrick bs. Westside-Macon
Russell County vs. Park Crossing
