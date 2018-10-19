Sports Overtime: Week 10

October 19, 2018 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 4:55 PM

(WTVM) - It’s week 10 for Sports Overtime. This week’s ‘Game of the Week is Hardaway vs. Columbus.

Here is a list of high school football games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:

Hardaway vs. Columbus

Americus-Sumter vs. Cairo

Cedartown vs. Troup

Thomas County Central vs. Harris County

Temple vs. Spencer

Community Christian vs. Calvary Christian

Prattville vs. Auburn

Central vs. Jeff Davis

Stanhope Elmore vs. Opelika

Carver-Montgomery vs. Eufaula

Rehobeth vs. Valley

Beulah vs. Dadeville

Springwood vs. Lakeside

Lee-Scott vs. Glenwood

Seminole County vs. Randolph-Clay

Stewart County vs. Baconton

Crawford County vs. Schley County

Dooly County vs. Taylor County

Brookstone vs. Central-Talbotton

Manchester vs. Greenville

Callaway vs. Heard County

Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland

Westwood vs. Flint River

Verbena vs. Lanett

Central -Coosa vs. LaFayette

Beauregard vs. Carroll

Talladega County Central vs. Loachapoka

Marengo vs. Chambers

Shaw vs. Carver

Sandy Creek vs. LaGrange

Kendrick bs. Westside-Macon

Russell County vs. Park Crossing

