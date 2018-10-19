US life expectancy predicted to fall behind, report says

(CNN) – The U.S. will fare the worst of all high-income countries when it comes to life expectancy, according to a study that analyzed data from the 2016 Global Burden of Diseases project and generated predictions.
The study was published Tuesday in the journal The Lancet.
Researchers evaluated the impacts of diseases such as diabetes, HIV-AIDS, and cancers, as well as risk factors like diet and smoking.
The U.S. is expected to fall from 43rd to 64th in the world, with an average life expectancy of 79.8 years. Even though that’s a year longer than in 2016, it is just not on pace with other countries' progress.
Life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.6 years in 2016, a decrease of 0.1 year from 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Worldwide, life expectancy is forecast to increase by 4.4 years between 2016 and 2040.
The study said 59 countries are projected to meet or exceed a life expectancy of 80 years, and four countries - Japan, Singapore, Spain and Switzerland – will have a life expectancy of 85 years.
They concluded Spain will overtake Japan’s long-held position at the top of the world’s life expectancy table in the next 22 years.
People from Spain will have the longest life expectancy by 2040, living an average of 85.8 years, the report found.
