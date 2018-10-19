Victim in unsolved 20-year-old Baton Rouge rape recognizes suspect at wedding reception

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have arrested a Baker man in connection with a rape case that had been unsolved for over 20 years.
John Louis Davis, 38, of Baker, was arrested on October 18 for allegedly raping a woman in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day 1998.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WAFB, Davis struck up a conversation with the 18-year-old victim on Choctaw Drive before punching her and then raping her behind a building.
The victim immediately reported the rape and was taken to a local hospital. However, no suspect was developed in the case and it remained unsolved.
Investigators say 20 years later, the victim saw Davis at a wedding reception on June 3 and recognized him as the man who raped her.
The woman got Davis' name at the reception and then contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department. She later picked Davis out of a photo lineup of suspects.
Detectives obtained a search warrant to collect a DNA sample from Davis and submitted it to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab positively matched a DNA sample from Davis to the DNA sample that was collected in the sexual assault kit from 1998.
Davis is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of aggravated rape.
