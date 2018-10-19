Woman robbed, punched in face in LaGrange Walmart parking lot, police say

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a robbery in a LaGrange Walmart’s parking lot.
The victim told officers she exited the New Franklin Rd. business and was walking to her vehicle when another car blocked her path.
She told officers two men were in the car and the driver stepped out and grabbed her purse.
The victim attempted to get the purse back, but the suspect punched her in the face before driving off with the purse in his possession.
The vehicle was later discovered to be a silver 2018 Nissan Altima rental vehicle that had been reported stolen in Alabama.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
