Woman robbed, punched in face in LaGrange Walmart parking lot, police say

Detective Ligon needs your help #TeamLPD. He is investigating a robbery that occurred at Wal-Mart on New Franklin Road on October 10, 2018. A female reported that she was walking out to her car in the parking lot when a silver car pulled up and blocked her path to her vehicle. The victim said that there were two black males in the vehicle, described as a silver in color sedan. She said that the driver exited his vehicle and grabbed her purse. The victim tried to get the purse back as the suspect got back into the silver car but he then punched her in the face before driving off with the purse still in his possession. The vehicle was later identified as a silver 2018 Nissan Altima rental vehicle which had been reported stolen in Alabama. If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.