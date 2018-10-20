Deputy cuffs crying 8-year-old boy who walked away from elementary school

CHICO, CA (KRCR/CNN) - An 8-year-old boy was handcuffed by a deputy after walking away from an elementary school.
“I don’t understand how a little boy can be in handcuffs,” said Meagan Ramey, the child’s mother. “I was torn up. It broke my heart. I started crying and I’m going to start crying again.”
Ramey said her son is mentally disabled and often walks out of school.
"He'll start walking off campus,” she said. “The principal, we've talked about it several times."
But this time he was spotted by law enforcement.
"When they saw a young man dart across 20th Street, and when he got to the other side of the road, they noted that he appeared to be confused and anxious and that caused them concern," said Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County.
As deputies approached him, the 8-year-old walked away.
"As they were following him, they became more concerned that he might dart into traffic,” Honea said. “So at one point, one of the deputies took him and restrained him, and the that ultimately resulted in him struggling with the deputy and at one point even scratching the deputy."
So the boy was handcuffed. When Ramey arrived, she was shocked at what she saw.
"Hands behind his back, his pants were past his bottom, his shoes were thrown off,” she said. “He was screaming, kicking and crying and coughing because he has asthma as well."
"When you are restraining somebody, even when you are doing it so that they don't harm themselves, and they are screaming and yelling, you know, the optics of that aren't good,” Honea said. “It doesn't look good. My heart goes out to all of the people there, but based on what I can see, their actions were motivated out of concern for this young man."
The Rameys are planning to file a complaint. Once that’s done, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they will review their body cameras and conduct interviews.
