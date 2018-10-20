Hundreds participate in LaGrange Fire Department Citizens Day

LAGRANGE GA (WTVM) - Many gathered for an evening of fun with the LaGrange Fire Department today at the LaGrange Mall.
Saturday, October 20, the LaGrange Fire Department held their Citizens Day, which was full of interaction and education with the citizens of LaGrange.
This annual event was designed to allow everyone to see what services the department offers and to learn about fire safety.
There were plenty of events for families to participate in, including an agility course for kids. The kids even got the chance to enjoy a firetruck ride with many fun giveaways.
LaGrange Fire department also offered free blood pressure checks for community members to stay updated on their health.
