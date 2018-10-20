LaGrange firefighters injured in Labor Day house fire speak on the incident and recovery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Several firefighters in LaGrange injured in a house fire on Labor Day are out of the hospital.
Six firefighters were injured and four of them spent time in the hospital recovering from severe burns. Now, the men are trying to piece together what happened that day.
Owners of the home say they believe a candle was the cause of the fire. The house reportedly ‘flashed over,’ meaning it erupted quickly with fire. Temperatures reached over 1,000 degrees.
The firefighters sustained second and third degree burns throughout their bodies.
Since the fire, a nationwide support system has backed the injured firemen. Thousands have bene raised locally for the firemen who also work part-time jobs to provide for their families.
On Friday, thy received care packages from Auburn football coach, Gus Malzahn and Georgia coach, Kirby Smart. It was a gesture that brought smiles to all their faces.
Lt. James Ornsby is back on duty and Jordan Avera is working limited hours as he continues to recover. Pete Trujillo, Josh Williams, and Jonathan Williamson are doing rehab.
