Major fall cooldown coming this weekend

Dry sunshine stays with us for the early part of the week, but weather looks to turn more unsettled by Thursday with an influx of tropical moisture bringing decent rain chances by Thursday. Beforehand, expect cloud cover to gradually increase past Tuesday, with temperatures looking a little more on the seasonable side. Still a bit of uncertainty in the weather pattern for next week, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast for you. In the meantime, bundle up for the coming mornings!