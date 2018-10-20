Major fall cooldown coming this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The weekend starts off on the cloudy and mild side, but it won’t stay that way for long! A cold front headed toward the Chattahoochee Valley will bring of the coolest air we’ve seen since April.
Before the chilly air arrives, clouds and rain showers will stream in Saturday morning with some lingering showers into the afternoon. Expect a 30-40% of showers through the early afternoon before the drier and cooler air settles in heading into the evening, putting us on the breezy side Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Sunday and Monday mornings, with highs topping out at or below 70 in the afternoons.
Dry sunshine stays with us for the early part of the week, but weather looks to turn more unsettled by Thursday with an influx of tropical moisture bringing decent rain chances by Thursday. Beforehand, expect cloud cover to gradually increase past Tuesday, with temperatures looking a little more on the seasonable side. Still a bit of uncertainty in the weather pattern for next week, but we’ll continue to fine-tune that forecast for you. In the meantime, bundle up for the coming mornings!
