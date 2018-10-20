Marvel universe a slice smaller with Luke Cage cancellation

FILe - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, Mike Colter attends the premiere of the Netflix original series Marvel's "Luke Cage" season two at The Edison Ballroom in New York. The Marvel universe just got a slice smaller on Netflix with the cancellation of “Marvel’s Luke Cage” after two seasons. The news Friday, Oct. 20, surprised fans and came a few weeks after Netflix axed another live-action Marvel series, “Iron Fist.” Both are part of The Defenders world. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File ) (Andy Kropa)