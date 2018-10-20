Oktoberfest underway at Uchee Creek on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Oktoberfest is underway at Uchee Creek on Fort Benning, and a big crowd is expected for this fall tradition.
News Leader 9 was live at the event Friday with highlights.
This year marks the 15th year for Oktoberfest and opening day was even more special as it was Fort Benning’s 100th birthday.
The festival features traditional German foods, music, dancing, rides, and tons of events for children and pets.
Admission is $5 for adults and free to those 17 and under.
Oktoberfest runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
