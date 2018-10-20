Ronaldo scores but Juventus' perfect start ended by Genoa

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball to hit the post during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) (Antonio Calanni)
By DANIELLA MATAR | October 20, 2018 at 2:33 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 2:33 PM

MILAN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to net 400 goals across Europe's top five leagues.

It wasn't enough on Saturday to maintain Juventus' perfect start to the season.

Ronaldo, who has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit in the United States, scored in the 1-1 draw against Genoa. It was his fifth Serie A goal in nine matches.

Ronaldo has 311 goals in La Liga for Real Madrid, and 84 in the English Premier League for Manchester United.

Juventus won all of its previous 10 matches across Serie A and the Champions League. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri believes this result will help his side ahead of what is arguably its toughest test yet, Manchester United on Tuesday in Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
"We drifted out of the game after a good start to the second half and, instead of making it 2-0, we let them make it 1-1," Allegri said. "This isn't good, because it's with matches like this that titles are lost. After 10 minutes of the second half we were already thinking about Manchester. We needed to have more focus.

"But it's a draw that serves us well. It'll get our feet back to earth and help us understand that, to win matches, you need sacrifice and hard work."

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, second from left, scores his team's first goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Ronaldo had last weekend off while Juventus was idle during the international break. Normally the star of his national team, he was left off Portugal's squad.

Ronaldo started brightly: A header came off the crossbar and he drew a save from Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu in the opening 14 minutes.

Genoa players celebrate at the end of an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The match ended in a 1 - 1 tie. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Less than five minutes later, he scored. There was a miscommunication between Radu and his defender on Joao Cancelo's cross from the left, allowing Ronaldo a simple tap-in at the far post.

Genoa's first goal at Juventus since January 2013 came from Daniel Bessa with a header in the 67th minute.

Genoa's Daniel Bessa celebrates after scoring the equalizer during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
It was a memorable first match back in charge for Ivan Juric, who returned to Genoa for his third spell as coach.

SPAL MAKE HISTORY

Genoa's Daniel Bessa scores the equalizer during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Roma fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to 10-man Spal, which won at the Stadio Olimpico for the first time in Serie A in 53 years.

Roma went into the international break with four straight wins in all competitions while Spal had lost its last four.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball to hit the post during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
However, the visitors took the lead shortly before halftime when Andrea Petagna converted a penalty after Manuel Lazzari was fouled by Luca Pellegrini.

Spal doubled its advantage 11 minutes after the break as Kevin Bonifazi headed in a corner at the near post.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a scoring chance during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Spal goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic — the younger brother of Lazio midfielder Sergej — did brilliantly to fingertip Pellegrini's effort onto the bar but swiftly went from hero to villain.

Milinkovic-Savic was booked for time-wasting and he received a second yellow card seconds later for petulantly throwing the ball away, leaving Spal with 10 men for the final 15 minutes.

Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek, left, and Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci vie for the ball during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Genoa, at the Alliance stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
However, it clung on for its first win at Roma in the top flight since 1965.

Spal's coach Leonardo Semplici jubilates with his players at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Spal, at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)
Spal's Andrea Petagna, left, vies for the ball with Roma's Ivan Marcano during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Spal, at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Maurizio Brambatti/ANSA via AP)
