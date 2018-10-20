Strong Cold Front Moves Through Today!

Cold front is well on it’s way, and will quickly move across the Chattahoochee Valley this afternoon. In the meantime, we’ll have to deal with some low clouds and showers. By tonight, things will quickly dry out with temps falling into the 60′s and 50′s this evening. Definitely will want the sweater tonight if you’re doing anything, especially with lows dropping into the 40′s north of Highway 80 overnight! Tomorrow will be breezy and cool with temperatures struggling to reach the mid-60′s, and Monday morning looks even colder with everyone getting down into the 40′s! Things will warm back up into the 70′s with partly sunny skies on Tuesday into Wednesday!