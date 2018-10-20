Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus gathers donations for Hurricane Michael victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local wing cafe in Columbus is collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Michael in Panama City and Mexico Beach with donations.
Wild Wing Cafe has come up with an idea after encountering evacuees coming to the restaurant sharing their stories about how bad the situation was for them.
Wild Wing Cafe hopes to fill a trailer with bottled water and non-perishable food items.
“We feel like we are blessed and we are able to give back to our community. That is why we are all about giving back to the community," said Sanjay Choudhury owner of Wild Wing Cafe.
Donations are being accepted on October 21 and will be driven down to Florida.
They were also able to collect $1,500 for diapers and baby wipes. To stop by with a donation you can visit the restaurant in the Columbus Park Crossing Shopping Center.
