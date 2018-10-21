Church in Phenix City helps hurricane victims in Florida

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The community continues to help those affected by the damage done by Hurricane Michael with donations and community outreach.
Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church, a church in Phenix City and the community pulled together to collect items for those affected by Hurricane Michael.
Members and several other churches collected bottled water, soup, and toiletries to transport to Florida.
The items will be delivered by a group of pastors to the Florida area October 22.
