Deep Blue Skies, Cooler Temps, and Bright Sunshine For Your Sunday!

What a difference a day makes! Yesterday morning was foggy, cloudy, and rainy. Today, we have crystal clear blue skies, dry air, and much cooler temperatures. After a cool start, highs will top out in the mid-60's. Should feel great, especially if you're out in the sun! Winds are a little blustery out of the north, but will calm down as high pressure works it's way into the Southeast. Tonight is going to be even colder, down into the lower 40's, so get those jackets ready for your Monday morning!