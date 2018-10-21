Prepare your taste buds for a new southern restaurant opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you are looking for a new savory place to eat in Columbus, then here is an exciting announcement you don’t want to miss.
Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant will be opening soon on the north end of Columbus, GA near Fazzoli’s and Dairy Queen.
Minnie’s will be a place for you to enjoy southern food with a twist! They will be serving entrees to die for like chicken and dumplings, mac-n-cheese, cinnamon and sugar biscuits with cheesecake filling.
Their award-winning chicken and other delicious menu items will be available for delivery on Grubhub or Waitr.
You can enjoy a meal with your family and let them do the cooking.
The restaurant is expected to open January 2019 and will be located at 104 8th Street Uptown Columbus.
To learn more about the upcoming southern style restaurant visit www.minniesuptown.com or www.chickenlady.shop.
